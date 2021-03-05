ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $42,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 21.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 130.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

PRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

