Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Update

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 157.4% from the January 28th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $56,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 20,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $241,939.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,947,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.71% of Processa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PCSA opened at $10.65 on Friday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

