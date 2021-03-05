Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Profound Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PROF. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of PROF opened at $22.37 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $453.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

