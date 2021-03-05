Profund Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,019,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 1,027.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $2,816,665 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

