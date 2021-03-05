Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Rollins by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,475,000 after buying an additional 475,894 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $31.90 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

