Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth approximately $11,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 20.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,256,000 after purchasing an additional 377,802 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth approximately $9,526,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,307,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 400.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In other news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $289,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,374,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,651 shares of company stock worth $8,325,256 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 221.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.