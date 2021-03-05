Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,461 ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Separately, CL King lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2,220.89 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.