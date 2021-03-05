Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,749 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEI. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,037,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 204,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 396,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $40.52.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEI. Bank of America increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

