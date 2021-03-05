Profund Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gentherm by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gentherm by 28.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gentherm by 187.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lowered shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.70.

In other Gentherm news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,893.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $72.00 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

