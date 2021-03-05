ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,301 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $120,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.