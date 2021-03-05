ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 487 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,463,000 after purchasing an additional 129,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after purchasing an additional 489,602 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 9.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $206.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.91 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total value of $881,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,273.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,155 shares of company stock worth $18,925,001. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

