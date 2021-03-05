ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 85.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -535.00 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

