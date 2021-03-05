ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Mizuho cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -517.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $48.15.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

