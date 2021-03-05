ProShare Advisors LLC Has $997,000 Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,718. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNA stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

