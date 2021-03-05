ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,279 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Inphi by 2,580.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inphi by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,668,000 after purchasing an additional 698,053 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Inphi by 690.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 530,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 463,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Inphi by 319.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 274,878 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter worth $43,742,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $146.48 on Friday. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -113.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.10.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPHI. Barclays cut Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.38.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

