ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.56.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

