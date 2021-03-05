Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) CEO Sells $438,480.00 in Stock

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) CEO Craig G. Blunden sold 26,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PROV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,556. The company has a market capitalization of $125.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,457,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PROV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.