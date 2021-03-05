Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Cut to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FPLPY stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.64.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

