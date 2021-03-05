Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $88.57 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $91.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.