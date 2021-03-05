Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,585 by Analysts at Bank of America

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,437 ($18.77) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,444.50 ($18.87).

LON PRU traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,481.50 ($19.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,351.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,243.68. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,511.50 ($19.75). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

