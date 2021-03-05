Prudential PLC Has $168.72 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,093 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $168,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

BABA stock opened at $230.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.93. The company has a market capitalization of $623.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

