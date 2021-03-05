Prudential PLC Has $72.88 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 515,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90,403 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $72,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after buying an additional 3,800,900 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 2,523,119 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,145,000 after buying an additional 775,104 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,515,000 after buying an additional 754,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after buying an additional 742,490 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $136.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold 139,429 shares of company stock valued at $19,569,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.