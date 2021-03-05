Prudential PLC Has $91.11 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83,147 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $91,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $214.41 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

