Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €94.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Puma and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.53 ($104.15).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €84.72 ($99.67) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion and a PE ratio of 163.83. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a fifty-two week high of €93.44 ($109.93). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

