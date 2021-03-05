Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PUMSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of PUMSY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,598. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Puma has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

