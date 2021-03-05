Pundi X (NPXS) Market Capitalization Reaches $464.50 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X has a total market cap of $464.50 million and approximately $60.12 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00056143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.33 or 0.00747048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00031808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00060584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042972 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a token. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,949,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

