Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Down 5.6%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.74 and last traded at $21.89. 8,542,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 5,085,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $8,632,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 414,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,501,486 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $788,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 40.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 166.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 651.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

