Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Purple Innovation stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 140,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,470. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRPL. Evercore ISI started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

