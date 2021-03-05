Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Issued By William Blair

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Switch in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Switch’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

Switch stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 107.47 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Switch’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Switch by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Switch by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,175,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $315,984.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,184,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,069,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,592 in the last ninety days. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.