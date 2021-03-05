Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Issued By Barrington Research

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gray Television in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,976. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $21,188,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 14,983.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after buying an additional 685,905 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 283.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 839,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after buying an additional 620,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after buying an additional 377,470 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

