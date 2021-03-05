Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Quidel Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Quidel in a report released on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Quidel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $9.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $35.62 EPS.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.17.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $147.99 on Thursday. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Quidel by 465.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.