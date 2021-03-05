Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Lifted by Capital One Financial

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Campus Communities in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACC. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 80.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $46.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in American Campus Communities by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

