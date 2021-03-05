Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Crane Co. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crane in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

CR opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

