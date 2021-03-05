Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Lowered by Analyst

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a research note issued on Sunday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $705.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

