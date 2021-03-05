Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mack-Cali Realty Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mack-Cali Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mack-Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 39.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 16.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

