Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Issued By B. Riley

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Saul Centers in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $878.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. Saul Centers has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 203.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

