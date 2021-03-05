Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Price Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) shares dropped 6.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $113.50 and last traded at $113.78. Approximately 706,452 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 537,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.43.

Specifically, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $11,378,479.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at $31,622,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,183 shares of company stock worth $20,455,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QTWO. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.48.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Q2 by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $172,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

