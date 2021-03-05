Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after buying an additional 4,107,395 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after buying an additional 627,441 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after buying an additional 1,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,923,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

