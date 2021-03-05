Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 349.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,041 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $16,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $165.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.41.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

