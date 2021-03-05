QS Investors LLC Acquires 1,155 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.81.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $449.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.01 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

