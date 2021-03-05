QS Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $4,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,889,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,302,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $38.91 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.