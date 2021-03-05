QS Investors LLC Buys 103 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $338.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.54. The company has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

