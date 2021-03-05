QS Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 192,094 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 89,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 477,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 84,916 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 73,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 27,362 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

