QS Investors LLC Has $12.19 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Target by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after purchasing an additional 434,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Target by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,186,000 after acquiring an additional 436,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $169.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.