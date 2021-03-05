QS Investors LLC Has $13.87 Million Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,613 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 83,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $120.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

