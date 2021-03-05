QS Investors LLC Raises Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $210.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $246.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.11 and a 200-day moving average of $204.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.