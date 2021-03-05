QS Investors LLC Sells 2,559 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 404.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.48. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MNST. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

