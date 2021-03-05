Qtum (QTUM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $633.12 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $6.00 or 0.00012674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $589.24 million and $633.12 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,209,960 coins and its circulating supply is 98,176,157 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

