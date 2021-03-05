Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an in-line rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.59.

XM opened at $33.57 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

