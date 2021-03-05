Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 15.1%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s share price dropped 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.26 and last traded at $65.47. Approximately 716,745 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 472,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.10.

QTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $550,785.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $2,187,401.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,814 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after buying an additional 379,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 23.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after buying an additional 371,269 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,245,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

